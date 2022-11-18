Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 92.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $249.49. 2,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,664. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

