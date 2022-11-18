Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.81. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

