Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 607 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,381. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.22.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.