Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after purchasing an additional 917,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,977 shares of company stock worth $8,998,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,775. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.