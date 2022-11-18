Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cooper Companies by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,487 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.09. 2,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,611. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.25. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

