Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $6.71 on Friday, hitting $313.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,499. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $549.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.03 and a 200-day moving average of $352.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

