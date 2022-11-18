Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of GXO Logistics worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 10,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

