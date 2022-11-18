Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,478 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,868,000 after acquiring an additional 178,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,743,000 after purchasing an additional 321,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,262,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,687,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

