Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 390,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 242,433 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 278,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 392,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCM stock remained flat at $21.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 567,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

