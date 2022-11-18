Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,890 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Upland Software worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 33,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upland Software Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,780.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 233,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,780.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,808. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $235.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

Upland Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.