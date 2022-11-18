Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,488,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NVO traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $113.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $256.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

