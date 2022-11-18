Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,547 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 685.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,380,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,785,000 after acquiring an additional 131,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,310,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,615,000 after buying an additional 275,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 100,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $81.38.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

