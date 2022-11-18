Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 3.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $49,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,947.42. 8,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,816.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,924.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,441.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

