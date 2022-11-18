Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,462 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up about 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Comerica Bank increased its position in Brown & Brown by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,516. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.