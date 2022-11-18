Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average of $218.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $268.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.64, for a total transaction of $1,274,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,006,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $15,986,201. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

