MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.68 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $34.68 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00571772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.91 or 0.29782700 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

