Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 253.80 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($2.91). Approximately 37,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 49,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.75).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Mpac Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 256.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £50.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,054.17.

Insider Transactions at Mpac Group

About Mpac Group

In related news, insider Matthew Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($22,843.71).

(Get Rating)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Further Reading

