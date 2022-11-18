Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Trimmed by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 162,000 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 2.5% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mplx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,807,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mplx by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 529,595 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after purchasing an additional 760,557 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 28.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 58,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,989. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

