MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.05. 25,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,127. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

