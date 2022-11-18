MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.05. 25,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,127. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $18.54.
About MS&AD Insurance Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.