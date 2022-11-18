My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $765,034.62 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

