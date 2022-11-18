Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $71.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.44.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.8 %

NDAQ opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.