Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.82.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Natera

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $60,863.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 486.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.