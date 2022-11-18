National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$80.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.29.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$63.63. 1,025,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,681. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$55.35 and a 52 week high of C$83.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.04. The company has a market cap of C$57.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

