National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NGG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $2.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,416,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 275.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Grid by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

