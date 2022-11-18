Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance
NYSE:NGVC traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,583. The stock has a market cap of $232.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
