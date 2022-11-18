Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NYSE:NGVC traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,583. The stock has a market cap of $232.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.