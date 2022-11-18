Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NATR opened at $8.97 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $92,948.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,222.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,105 shares of company stock worth $144,882. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

