Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.17.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $20.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $84,039,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $8,462,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

