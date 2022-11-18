Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $23.60

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.60, but opened at $21.40. Nayax shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Nayax Trading Down 9.3 %

Institutional Trading of Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.