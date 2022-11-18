Nblh (NBLH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $119,632.95

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 80.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Nblh has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $119,632.95 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nblh has traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00727563 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $141.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

