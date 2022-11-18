NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00010931 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $98.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 827,841,138 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 827,841,138 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.84374106 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $98,294,527.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

