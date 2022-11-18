NEAR Protocol Trading Down 15.5% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00010661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $111.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00077853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00059771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 827,841,138 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 827,841,138 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.84374106 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $98,294,527.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

