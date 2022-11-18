Needham & Company LLC Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $230.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.00.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $199.01 on Monday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Equifax by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

