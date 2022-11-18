Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$24.39 and last traded at C$24.79. Approximately 29,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 45,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is 2.98%.

(Get Rating)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

