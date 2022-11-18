NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark cut NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.