Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ NLTX opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.