Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

