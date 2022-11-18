Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) PT Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.90.

Nerdy Trading Down 9.0 %

NYSE NRDY opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,231,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,231,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Articles

