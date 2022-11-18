NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $71.00 on Friday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in NetEase by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 132,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

