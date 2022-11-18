NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of NetScout Systems worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

