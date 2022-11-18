NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NTST opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,870,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,091,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

