New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Down 0.8%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.24. 47,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 345,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.65% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.