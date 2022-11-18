New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Mizuho

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE:NJR opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

