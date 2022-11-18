New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Director Jana Partners Llc Sells 317,488 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
New Relic Stock Performance
Shares of NEWR opened at $55.00 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
Further Reading
