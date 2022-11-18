New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Director Jana Partners Llc Sells 317,488 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR opened at $55.00 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94.

Get New Relic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

About New Relic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after purchasing an additional 261,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.