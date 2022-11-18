Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

