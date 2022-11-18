NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXRT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.71.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 94,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.