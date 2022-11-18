Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Evercore ISI

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 3.98.
Nextdoor Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE KIND opened at 2.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.12. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 2.04 and a 52-week high of 13.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
