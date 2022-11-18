Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Evercore ISI

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 3.98.

Nextdoor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at 2.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.12. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 2.04 and a 52-week high of 13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

About Nextdoor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $15,458,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

