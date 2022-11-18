NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 484.7% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.19. 45,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,302. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

