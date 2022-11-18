Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to C$13.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

EFRTF remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

