NFC Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

NFC Investments LLC cut its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. Rice Acquisition Corp. II makes up 1.7% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 705,616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RONI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 6,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,009. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

