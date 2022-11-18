NFC Investments LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

NFC Investments LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for 3.8% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in American International Group by 5,873.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $10,297,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.