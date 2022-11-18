Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. 9,501,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,348,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 992,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 931,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1,055.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 926,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nikola by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

